B.C. NDP promises free prescription contraception if elected

B.C.'s New Democrats are promising free prescription contraception if elected, saying the move will help residents save money.

NDP candidate Katrina Chen says the issue is about equality for women.

Chen says condoms can be found for little or no cost, and vasectomies are covered under the B.C. medical services plan, but prescription contraception is not covered.

The party says the program to provide, for example, oral contraceptive pills or intrauterine devices, will cost the government $60 million a year.

Chen says the move to make prescription contraception free is a continuation of the effort the government made to have free menstrual products in the bathrooms of all public schools.



The NDP also plans on creating a "period poverty'' task force to develop solutions for further improving access to menstrual products.