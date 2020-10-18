Projected Green seat in jeopardy; NDP bag another riding as mail-in ballot count continues in B.C.

If we've learned anything from the election south of the border it's not to call winners early, and not to dismiss the power of mail-in ballots.

The same is proving true in B.C.'s 2020 provincial election as the counting of 660,000 mail-in and absentee ballots have produced a twist in the riding of West Vancouver-Sea to Sky where projected Green Party winner Jeremy Valeriote has fallen into second place.

Valeriote was heralded as a Green breakthrough and first party candidate to be elected on the mainland. But he now trails B.C. Liberal incumbent Jordan Sturdy by 41 votes now that 100 per cent of the ballots cast in the riding have been counted.

The margin is slim enough to trigger an automatic judicial recount which will take place in the coming weeks. Sturdy received 9,216 votes to Valeriote's 9,175.

Valeriote had led by about 600 votes at the close of election night on Oct. 24.

In Abbotsford-Mission, the NDP's Pam Alexis has been confirmed as the winner, defeating incumbent Simon Gibson by 744 votes in what was considered a safe seat for the B.C. Liberals.

I'd like to thank the voters of West Van-Sea to Sky for their commitment to democracy and our province. The results in our riding are very close, requiring an automatic recount. No matter the final outcome, I am so proud of our Green campaign and the values we represented. —@JValeriote74

Alexis, the mayor of Mission, received 10,364 votes to Gibson's 9,620, with mail-in votes pushing her to overtake Gibson's election night lead.

The win gives the NDP 54 seats, 27 for the B.C. Liberals and two for the Greens.

Other ridings remain undecided that remain undecided are Chilliwack-Kent, Richmond-South Centre and Vernon-Monashee.

Throness concedes

In Chilliwack-Kent the NDP's Kelli Paddon has built what looks like an insurmountable 1,300 vote lead over incumbent Laurie Throness as of Saturday evening. CBC has not yet confirmed the win.

I just called our new MLA Kelli Paddon to congratulate her on her convincing victory in Chilliwack-Kent, to wish her every success as she serves her constituents, and to offer her all my assistance in the transition! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bcpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bcpoli</a> —@LaurieThroness

In a tweet, Throness said he had conceded to Paddon and congratulated her on the victory.

Throness resigned from the Liberal Party and ran as an independent after causing an uproar for comparing free contraception programs to eugenics.

In Richmond-South Centre, Henry Yao of the NDP is maintaining a slim lead of 179 votes over Liberal candidate Alexa Loo as of Saturday evening.

In Vernon-Monashee, Liberal incumbent Eric Foster has seen a 200 vote lead flip to a 50 vote deficit to newcomer Harwinder Sadhu of the NDP as of Saturday evening.

Elections BC is aiming to count more than 660,000 mail-in and absentee ballots by late Sunday to reach a final count for all ridings.