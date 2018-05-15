A National Basketball Association pre-season game in Vancouver on Thursday is attracting attention from fans as well as protesters with two separate groups organizing starkly different demonstrations.

A group that supports democracy in Hong Kong is planning to protest against human rights abuses at the hands of the government of China while superfans of the now defunct Vancouver Grizzlies will rally to bring a professional basketball team back to the city.

"We want to test the NBA. Do you really stand for freedom of speech?" said protest organizer Lee Haber.

He said people who support Hong Kong demonstrators will rally inside and outside the NBA game at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

"Will they support us standing for Hong Kong? Will they allow us to do that or will people who support Hong Kong be kicked out like we've seen in Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.?"

Media relations manager Stephanie Maniago with Canucks Sports and Entertainment based in Rogers Arena, said in a statement, "We are aware of the potential protests and are currently gathering more info and consulting with local agencies and the NBA."

NBA-China controversy not going away

The NBA is embroiled in the biggest controversy in sports right now.

After Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted support for freedom in Hong Kong, the league issued a statement to emphasize that he does not speak for the NBA.

But the league says it supports freedom of speech.

For its part, China is said to be reviewing its deals with the NBA.

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James has entered the debate over Hong Kong protesters. (TonyDejak/The Associated Press)

Recent comments by L.A. Lakers star basketball player LeBron James have further inflamed tensions. He said Morey "was either misinformed or not really educated on the situation" when he tweeted in support of Hong Kong's pro-democracy protests.

Protester Haber said the glamour of professional sports and the desire to tap into China's market should not trump concern for human rights.

"We're not going to get dazzled by the spectacle into forgetting about what's happened."

Separate rally to bring NBA back to Vancouver

Meanwhile there is another rally being organized for the same day to bring an NBA team back to Vancouver.

Vancouver Grizzlies superfan Kat Jayme made the documentary, Finding Big Country about Bryant 'Big Country' Reeves, one of the team's biggest stars. Jayme said the pre-season game is an opportunity to put the city's potential on display.

"We just want to have fun and show the NBA and potential investors that we have a great fan base here in Vancouver and we are ready for a second chance at that," said Jayme.

Thursday's game features the L.A. Clippers — including former Toronto Raptor star Kawhi Leonard — against the Dallas Mavericks.