Vancouver police identify 19-year-old fatally stabbed outside nightclub

Police have identified the victim of a fatal stabbing outside a Vancouver nightclub last week.

Naseb Fazil, 19, died after suffering stab wounds in a fight on the street outside the Gallery Vancouver club near Southwest Marine Drive and Hudson Street at around 3:30 a.m. PT on May 23, police said in a statement Tuesday.

Surveillance video from nearby businesses show many people were standing nearby when Fazil was attacked, the statement said.

"We need those people to call police and provide investigators with any information they have. We particularly want to speak with anyone who has cellphone video that may have captured the incident," wrote Const. Tania Visintin.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested. The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been laid.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Fazil's death was the city's fifth homicide of the year.