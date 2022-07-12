Canadian navy demotes high-ranking officer after 'inappropriate comments' at Esquimalt base

A high-ranking officer has been demoted from his position within the Maritime Forces Pacific after making comments about a junior sailor's appearance at the Esquimalt navy base on Vancouver Island.

According to a statement from the Royal Canadian Navy, Timothy Blonde was relieved of his appointment as formation chief petty officer of Maritime Forces Pacific after an investigation found evidence the "inappropriate comments" were made during a social event at Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt on May 6.

"I no longer have confidence in CPO 1 Blonde's ability to carry out his leadership duties, maintain discipline, and ensure the highest standards of ethics and values of the Royal Canadian Navy and the Canadian Armed Forces," said Vice-Admiral Angus Topshee in the written statement.

Topshee, a navy commander, said that while the investigation did not support laying criminal charges, it showed evidence of unacceptable conduct and eroded Blonde's credibility as formation chief petty officer, which is the most senior non-commissioned member appointment within Maritime Forces Pacific.

Maritime Forces Pacific is responsible for maritime security in the North Pacific and employs about 4,000 military personnel and 2,000 civilians.

"A formation chief petty officer cannot effectively carry out their duties without the trust of both leadership and the sailors of the formation," said Topshee.

Blonde will continue to serve in the Royal Canadian Navy but will no longer have a senior leadership role.