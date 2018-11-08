Naturopath who treated child with rabid dog saliva solution gives up licence to practice

Anke Zimmermann, the Victoria naturopath who first drew public attention for treating a child with a homeopathic solution made from rabid dog saliva, has surrendered her licence to practice.

The College of Naturopathic Physicians of B.C. says that Zimmermann voluntarily gave up her licence after a "collegiate discussion" with its inquiry committee earlier this month.

"The registrant indicated that she felt that complying with the college's bylaws and policies, in particular, the immunization standard, made it difficult for her to serve her patients with her integrity," the college said in a public notification.

The college forbids naturopaths from including anti-immunization materials in their advertising, and from counselling patients against vaccination without a properly documented medical rationale.

Zimmermann made headlines around the world in the spring after she wrote a blog post claiming she'd used a homeopathic solution called lyssinum to bring a four-year-old with behaviour problems "back into a more human state from a slightly rabid dog state."

She said the boy was violent toward classmates, had trouble sleeping and experienced nightmares about werewolves and wolves.

Lyssinum, also known as lyssin or hydrophobinum, is made by repeatedly diluting the saliva of a rabid dog in water.

Treatment claimed to eliminate autism

Zimmermann had also been the subject of complaints to the college for offering a homeopathic treatment that falsely claimed to completely eliminate autism.

In May, the college banned so-called CEASE therapy — "complete elimination of autism spectrum expression" — because it is based on the false premise that vaccines cause most autism. The college also said any claims of eliminating autism are likely to take advantage of the vulnerabilities of autistic children and their parents.

On Wednesday, Zimmermann posted on Facebook to say she could not abide by the college's immunizations standards.

"Although most parents of children with autism who approach me already feel or know that their child was hurt by vaccines, this new bylaw has the potential to restrict me in offering assistance to many individuals or to share my findings with the world at large without being disciplined and potentially having my licence revoked," she said.

There is no scientific evidence that vaccines cause autism.

Zimmermann will not be allowed to apply for reinstatement with the college for five years.