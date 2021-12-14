B.C. couple gifts property with pristine grizzly habitat to conservation group

A B.C. couple has gifted a large parcel of land near Bella Coola containing pristine old growth forest and rich riverside habitats to the Nature Conservancy of Canada.

Harvey and Carol Thommasen donated the 122-hectare parcel, now called the Snowshoe Creek Conservation Area, through the federal government's ecological gifts program.

Steven Godfrey, the West Coast program director with the Nature Conservancy of Canada, said the couple were "impressive naturalists" who bought the land with the intention of protecting it.

"[It is] a very significant gift," said Godfrey.

The land is part of the Bella Coola valley, with floodplains and riverside habitats and old growth forest. It is home to five species of Pacific salmon, grizzlies and multiple species of birds.

As a fertile valley, however, there are potential industrial uses that can threaten its ecological integrity.

"The main threats to a piece of land like that would be just to be used for logging or potentially be converted to agriculture or used for recreational development or even for residential development," said Godfrey.

Grizzly bears actively forage along the riverfront in the 122-hectare Snowshoe Creek Conservation Area. (Photo by Harvey Thommasen/submitted by Nature Conservancy of Canada)

In a statement, Harvey Thommasen said his original desire was to protect bird species in the area.

"Carol and I donated this land to the Nature Conservancy of Canada mostly to help forest birds whose populations have declined by 30 per cent since the 1970s. This land will also help the salmon and trout whose populations have also suffered terribly over the past 50 years, and will provide a secure travel corridor for animals like deer, grizzly bear and other large mammals moving through the Bella Coola Valley," Thomassen said.

The land transfer was done with the consent and support of the Nuxalk First Nation; these lands are part of its traditional territory.

"They've been stewarding the land there for thousands of years, since time immemorial. This is a small sliver of time that we've been involved in in the area, so their support for the project and their consent for us to work in the territory was crucial for us to take on the project," said Godfrey.

A map detailing the location of the new conservation area. (Submitted by Nature Conservancy of Canada)

The new conservation area joins a network of other protected areas in the region including the Burnt Bridge Creek Conservancy area and Tweedsmuir Provincial Park.

That connectivity, Godfrey says, will help species in the area.

"It's a great start to provide enough habitat to different species of wildlife that occupy the valley," he said.