Fortis declares natural gas supply at 'normal' levels after pipeline explosion

FortisBC, the natural gas supplier for many homes in the province, says its supply status is "normal" after a pipeline explosion in October.

For months, the gas company has been urging British Columbians to conserve gas after the Enbridge pipeline burst.

Now, it says, extra conservation is no longer required and customers can resume regular use.

An Enbridge natural gas pipeline exploded and caught fire northeast of Prince George on Oct. 9, 2018. (Jeff Miller/Twitter)

"Thanks to Enbridge's increased pipeline capacity, warmer weather and the conservation efforts of our customers, we are optimistic about our current gas supply situation," a spokesperson wrote in an email.

"As such, our gas supply dashboard now shows our status as 'normal' instead of 'limited.'"

The spokesperson did add that the Enbridge pipeline is still not back to full capacity, however, and said customers should still be mindful of gas use.

"Smart use of natural gas enables our customers to lower their bills and save energy," the spokesperson said.