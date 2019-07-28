Skip to Main Content
Nationwide outage of passport kiosks causes delays
Nationwide outage of passport kiosks causes delays

A nationwide outage of the Canada Border Services Agency's primary inspection kiosks and NEXUS systems is resulting in serious delays for passengers arriving at Vancouver International Airport, as well as others.

A tweet from the airport said passengers are being processed using manual forms, and staff are trying to keep people hydrated. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

A nationwide outage of the Canada Border Services Agency's primary inspection kiosks and NEXUS systems is resulting in serious delays for passengers arriving at Vancouver International Airport.

According to the airport, international passengers and U.S. passport holders are being affected the most.

In an emailed statement, Christopher Richards with YVR media relations said the airport is working with their partners at CBSA to process passengers.

A tweet from the airport said passengers are being processed using manual forms, and that they are trying to keep people hydrated.

Airports in Toronto and Calgary also said they were affected Sunday afternoon.

 

