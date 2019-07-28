Nationwide outage of passport kiosks causes delays
Primary inspection kiosks and NEXUS systems are currently down
A nationwide outage of the Canada Border Services Agency's primary inspection kiosks and NEXUS systems is resulting in serious delays for passengers arriving at Vancouver International Airport.
According to the airport, international passengers and U.S. passport holders are being affected the most.
In an emailed statement, Christopher Richards with YVR media relations said the airport is working with their partners at CBSA to process passengers.
A tweet from the airport said passengers are being processed using manual forms, and that they are trying to keep people hydrated.
Due to a national outage of <a href="https://twitter.com/CanBorder?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CanBorder</a>’s Primary Inspection Kiosk & NEXUS, arriving guests have long waits to clear Customs at YVR. Our team is working to help arriving guests fill out manual forms and keep people hydrated. We apologize, and we appreciate everybody’s patience.—@yvrairport
Airports in Toronto and Calgary also said they were affected Sunday afternoon.
We are still waiting for <a href="https://twitter.com/CanBorder?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CanBorder</a>’s Primary Inspection Kiosk and Nexus systems to come online. With a number of Intl aircraft arriving this pm, there will be delays but are doing our best to help guests. We apologize for the inconvenience.—@FlyYYC
