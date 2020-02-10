CBC photojournalists nominated for national photography awards

Two CBC Vancouver photojournalists were announced as finalists in the 13th annual National Pictures of the Year (NPOY) awards on Monday.

Ben Nelms received two nominations, including a nod for photojournalist of the year. Originally hailing from Edmonton, Nelms began shooting with CBC in April. He has previously been nominated for multiple NPOYs, winning an award for photo story of the year in 2012.

A man swims in a clear glass bottom pool more than 60 metres above the ground in Concord Pacific’s new condo building the Arc in Vancouver, British Columbia on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

"Photojournalism is a vital piece to telling stories that audiences can connect with," Nelms said when asked for comment. "I am grateful for the trust people have given me to let me tell their stories through photographs."

Muslims offer prayers during the first day of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Maggie MacPherson received a nomination in the 'Personality' category for her touching work profiling Stephen "Red" Robinson, a former Oppenheimer Park resident.

"It's a huge honour to be nominated alongside so many incredible photographers," said MacPherson, who hails from Vernon, B.C. and started with CBC in June.

Meet Stephen James Robinson, nicknamed 'Red' because of his red hair. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Over 2,000 photographs along with 22 multimedia productions from across Canada were entered in this year's competition.

The nominated photographs can be viewed online here.

They will also be featured during the Capture Photography Festival held at the Pendulum Gallery in Vancouver, British Columbia from March 23 to April 24, as well as at the Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival in the lobby of Brookfield Place Bay Adelaide Centre in Toronto, Ont., from May 11 to May 30.

Red finds a grasshopper. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

The award winners will be announced during the 2019 National Pictures of the Year Gala on April 25 in Montreal, Quebec.