Festival marks National Indigenous Peoples Day in Vancouver
Across the country on Friday, events were held to mark National Indigenous Peoples Day.
In Vancouver, on the traditional Coast Salish territory, hundreds of people took part in a festival at Trout Lake to celebrate the occasion, with performances, Indigenous artwork, food, and entertainment for kids.
It was a chance for Inuit, Métis and First Nations people to share their spirit, stories, experiences and with each other and the broader community.