Skip to Main Content
Festival marks National Indigenous Peoples Day in Vancouver
British Columbia

Festival marks National Indigenous Peoples Day in Vancouver

Hundreds of people took part in a festival at Trout Lake to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day on Friday, with performances, Indigenous artwork, food, and entertainment for kids.

Hundreds of people took part in a festival at Trout Lake to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day

CBC News ·
Hundreds of people attended a festival to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day at Trout Lake in Vancouver. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

Across the country on Friday, events were held to mark National Indigenous Peoples Day.

In Vancouver, on the traditional Coast Salish territory, hundreds of people took part in a festival at Trout Lake to celebrate the occasion, with performances, Indigenous artwork, food, and entertainment for kids.

It was a chance for Inuit, Métis and First Nations people to share their spirit, stories, experiences and with each other and the broader community.

Members of a wide variety of First Nations attended a festival at Trout Lake in Vancouver on the traditional Coast Salish territory to mark National Indigenous Peoples Day. 1:48
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories