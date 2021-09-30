For years, the children and staff of the səl̓ilw̓ətaʔɬ (Tsleil-Waututh Nation) walked from their reserve every day to the St. Paul's Indian Residential School in North Vancouver, B.C.

The journey of more than eight kilometres took close to two hours.

"That was a lot of hurt and pain that they had to walk into," said Gabriel George, the director of treaty lands and resources for the nation.

More than 2,000 Indigenous children were forced to attend the school during its operation from 1899 to 1959. Public records show at least 12 died while attending the school between 1904 and 1913.

On Thursday, several hundred people set out on the same walk, including those who had once made the journey as children. This time, however, it was called a pilgrimage, to commemorate the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

"We wanted to reset the course," George said. "We can do something physically that will help us emotionally, spiritually and mentally."

George, right, participated in a drum ceremony before starting the walk. (Tristan Le Rudulier/CBC)

Jen Thomas, the nation's newly elected chief, said her father was among the survivors who once had to walk.

"I'm here for him," she said. "I'm here for the community."

The event mirrored others that unfolded across B.C. on Thursday, as attendees grappled with the legacy of residential schools and reflected on reconciliation. Marches and drum ceremonies were held from Vancouver to Kamloops to Prince George.

Colour unified the events, with participants dressed in orange jackets, sweaters and hats under grey skies.

Sept. 30 was previously known as Orange Shirt Day in honour of residential school survivor Phyllis Webstad, who was six years old when her orange shirt was taken away from her on her first day at St. Joseph's Indian Residential School.

Calls for 'meaningful apology'

In Kamloops, B.C., where the remains of more than 200 children were reported discovered in May using ground-penetrating radar, leaders urged for more action.

Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir of the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation called for the disclosure of all relevant records from the church and government to help identify missing Indigenous children at former residential school sites, including those in unmarked graves.

Casimir said they want a "meaningful apology'' from the Pope for the trauma to Indigenous children and intergenerational suffering.

The nation called on anyone, anywhere, to drum and sing in unison at 2:15 p.m. PT on Thursday to honour the children who never made it home from residential schools.

In North Vancouver, before embarking on the walk to the former residential school, George reflected on Canadians who may not understand the need for a day of reconciliation and want Indigenous people to "get over it."

"We're healing," he said. "It's going to take us time to do that. We need patience and we need understanding."

Support is available for anyone affected by their experience at residential schools, and those who are triggered by the latest reports.

A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for former students and those affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.