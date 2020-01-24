You too can mark National Blueberry Pancake Day with local berries

There is a national day for just about everything, including blueberries.

It comes at a good time for people in the Lower Mainland, as Jan. 28 can be wet and dark on B.C.'s South Coast. Comfort food helps.

The B.C. Blueberry Council is marking the day with a gentle reminder that local berries can be enjoyed all year-round in frozen form.

Chef Dino Renaerts of Vancouver's Bon Vivant Catering has a foolproof recipe. He demonstrated it to Gloria Macarenko on CBC TV's Our Vancouver. (All images Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

He uses premixed flour. It has salt, baking soda and baking powder already mixed in. It saves time and makes it easier for younger children to join in the process.

Renaerts said pancakes follow a simple one-and-one-and-one rule: one cup of flour, one cup of milk and one egg. He tends to use buttermilk for the extra flavour.

To prevent pancakes from going completely purple, you place the berries on top after they've thawed.

Renaerts then tops the pancakes with some blueberry sauce (recipe below), whipped cream and candied pecans.

Buttermilk pancakes

Yield: 4 pancakes about seven inches or 17 cm in diameter (scales up easily)

1 cup self-rising flour

1 cup buttermilk (if using old fashioned/3.25 per cent — increase by a quarter cup)

1 large egg

Cold stick of butter for skillet

If you are not serving these pancakes with something sweet like blueberry sauce or maple syrup, you can add one tablespoon of sugar per cup of flour.

Method:

Whisk together the egg and buttermilk in the measuring cup.

Make a well in the flour and add the wet ingredients.

Whisk only until the ingredients are combined but still lumpy. If you mix until smooth, the gluten is over-activated and the pancakes will be chewy instead of fluffy. The lumps of flour should not leave streaks in the batter when stirring.

Set aside your batter while you wait for the skillet to get hot.

Heat a large skillet or flat top over medium-high heat. Check that it's ready by splashing a tiny bit of water on the skillet; it should bead up and sizzle. Turn down the heat to medium.

Rub the cold stick of butter over the skillet lightly.

Dollop a half cup of batter into the centre of the pan and cook until bubbles appear on the surface and the edges look dry. Flip and cook until the underside is golden brown, about two minutes.

For blueberry buttermilk pancakes:

Use a half-cup of frozen blueberries tossed lightly in the flour.

Just after pouring the batter in the skillet, drop as many individual blueberries as you like onto the face of the batter. Continue following the same instructions.

Blueberry sauce:

Yield: 2 cups

2 cups frozen blueberries

Half-cup maple syrup (can substitute with a quarter-cup of granulated sugar*)

2 tbsp. fresh lemon juice (approximately half a lemon)

1 tbsp. lemon zest (about 1 whole lemon)

Method:

Pour the syrup into a small saucepan and bring to a simmer over medium low heat.

Add the blueberries, lemon zest and lemon juice. Bring to a soft boil and then turn down to low and simmer for five to seven minutes to reduce slightly. (You want some whole blueberries still in the sauce.)

Remove from heat and let cool down before putting in the fridge. Or it can be used warm over pancakes right away.

*If making with granulated sugar, put the berries, lemon juice, and zest in the pan first, followed by the sugar. Stir with a spatula occasionally to make sure the sugar has melted and bring to a soft boil, following the same instructions.