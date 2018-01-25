NDP candidate Nathan Cullen under fire for dismissive comments about Indigenous Liberal candidate

NDP candidate Nathan Cullen is under fire for comments about an Indigenous B.C. Liberal candidate, including disrespecting his nickname.

Cullen, who is running in the Stikine riding in Northern B.C., was participating in an all-candidates' forum when he made dismissive remarks about Liberal candidate Roy Jones Jr., who is competing in the North Coast riding, also in Northern B.C. Incumbent Jennifer Rice is the NDP candidate for North Coast.

Video of the comments has been circulating on Twitter Saturday. Cullen can be heard but not seen.

"It reminds me to phone [newspaper reporter and editor] Rod Link," Cullen said. "I heard him on CBC... I didn't hear what he said about Stikine but he said, well, up on the North Coast there's this guy I know who's running for the Liberals."

"He's not well liked in his — he's Haida — in his own community. He's like, he's really going to give Jenn a run for her money," Cullen is heard saying to an unknown person.

"It's like, Rod, the guy's going to get a bedrock 20 per cent. Like, his name is Kinkles!"

Cullen has tweeted an apology.

I apologize unreservedly for my comments and have done so personally to Roy. I need to, and will, do better. —@nathancullen

His apology is not sitting well with the B.C. Liberals. Skeena candidate Ellis Ross, who is Indigenous, issued a statement saying there was "no place for racism in British Columbia."

"The statements made by Nathan Cullen, which he thought were private, and John Horgan's subsequent refusal to condemn them are very disturbing," Ellis said in his statement.

The nomination of Cullen as NDP candidate for Stikine, a former MP, was controversial as an Indigenous woman, Anita McPhee, also sought to represent the party in that riding.

McPhee had served three terms as the president of the Tahltan Central Government for the Tahltan Nation.

The NDP's equity mandate states that when a male MLA retires, he has to be replaced by a member of an equity-seeking group, such as a woman or an Indigenous person.