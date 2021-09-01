Disappearance of Langley woman now a criminal investigation, police say

The disappearance of a 40-year-old Langley, B.C., woman is now a criminal investigation, RCMP say.

Naomi Onotera was last seen leaving her home near 200th Street and 50th Avenue in Langley city on Aug. 28, according to a police release.

Her family reported her missing the next day.

They said Onotera was wearing black, flared stretch pants and a black T-shirt when she was last seen.

Cpl. Holly Largy said in a statement Wednesday that the investigation into Onotera's disappearance is now in the hands of the force's serious crime unit.

Anyone in the area of 200th Street and 50th Avenue who might have recorded surveillance or dashcam video from between 6 p.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday is asked to contact the Langley RCMP tip line at 604-532-3398.