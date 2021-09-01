Disappearance of Langley woman now a criminal investigation, police say
The disappearance of a 40-year-old Langley woman three days ago is now a criminal investigation, according to Langley RCMP.
Naomi Onotera, 40, first reported missing Aug. 29 after leaving home the night before
The disappearance of a 40-year-old Langley, B.C., woman is now a criminal investigation, RCMP say.
Naomi Onotera was last seen leaving her home near 200th Street and 50th Avenue in Langley city on Aug. 28, according to a police release.
Her family reported her missing the next day.
They said Onotera was wearing black, flared stretch pants and a black T-shirt when she was last seen.
Cpl. Holly Largy said in a statement Wednesday that the investigation into Onotera's disappearance is now in the hands of the force's serious crime unit.
Anyone in the area of 200th Street and 50th Avenue who might have recorded surveillance or dashcam video from between 6 p.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday is asked to contact the Langley RCMP tip line at 604-532-3398.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?