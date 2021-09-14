Photos of missing woman's car released as criminal investigation enters week 3

As the search for a missing Langley, B.C., woman enters its third week, RCMP have released photos of her vehicle in the hopes of sparking tips from the public about her disappearance.

Naomi Onotera, 40, has not been seen since late August. Police posted photos of her white 2018 Subaru Crosstrek on Tuesday, asking witnesses to call police if they've seen it.

"Even though it has been reported Naomi left without her vehicle, investigators are trying to establish a timeline of all her actions beginning the 25th of August," read a statement.

"If you noticed this vehicle moving about anytime after August 25th, please call Langley RCMP to relay this information."

The Subaru has a Greater Vancouver Zoo sticker in the front window on the passenger side, police added.

Naomi Onotera's Subaru had a Greater Vancouver Zoo sticker in the lower right corner of the windshield, according to RCMP. (Supplied by Langley RCMP)

Onotera was last seen leaving her home near 200 Street and 50 Avenue in Langley on Aug. 28.

Her family reported her missing the next day. The investigation has since been turned over to the Langley RCMP's Serious Crime Unit.

Police said family told investigators Onotera was wearing black, flared stretch pants and a black T-shirt when she was last seen.

Anyone in the area of 200 Street and 50 Avenue who might have recorded surveillance or dashcam video from between 6 p.m. on Aug. 28 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 29 is asked to contact the Langley RCMP tip line at 604-532-3398.

Naomi Onotera, 40, was last seen leaving her Langley home on Aug. 28, police say. (Langley RCMP)