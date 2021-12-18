Arrest made in connection with Naomi Onotera's disappearance

Police have made an arrest in the case of missing Langley woman Naomi Onotera, according to a spokesperson for the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

Onotera, 40, was last seen on Aug. 28 leaving her home near 200 Street and 50th Avenue and was reported missing a day later.

IHIT took charge of the case three weeks later, subsequently treating the disappearance as a criminal investigation.

Sgt. David Lee, a media relations officer with IHIT, confirmed one person was arrested Friday as part of the investigation.

The person has not been charged, Lee said, and remains in custody as of Friday evening.

"IHIT is continuing the search at the Onotera residence," he said. "We will be there for the rest of [Friday], if not, continuing tomorrow."

More details are expected on the arrest at a news conference in Langley on Saturday.

Onotera was last seen wearing black, flared stretch pants and a black T-shirt, and drove a white 2018 Subaru Crosstrek.