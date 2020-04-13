Artist forges hope, tempers isolation with hundreds of steel hearts for community
B.C. blacksmith Dave Kasprick is literally sending his hearts out to the world during COVID-19 crisis
Blacksmith and artist Dave Kasprick initially planned to make just a few dozen steel hearts for his neighbours to display in their yards as a sign of solidarity and a way to put smiles on the faces of the young kids on the street during this time of self-isolation.
Kasprick, who owns Red Cod Forge in Nanoose Bay, B.C., started forging the decorative hearts out of sheet metal in his studio and hanging them on a tree at the end of his long rural driveway so locals could come pick them up safely.
But after word of mouth got out, his tree became a pilgrimage of sorts, with people coming by car from neighbouring communities.
Now Kasprick estimates he has cranked out over a thousand folk-art hearts for, well, folks.
"Every heart is different," said Kasprick on CBC's All Points West last week, adding that each one has been painted and then distressed by hand to give them their unique weathered charm.
He said he has been touched by the level of interest and impressed with how the people he sees coming to his tree are all taking precautions to distance themselves from each other.
He has also been moved by the number of people who have passed by his place to collect a heart for a senior they know or someone who cannot get out on their own.
Kasprick said one woman picked up five and is sending them to her son in Scotland, where he works in an intensive care unit dedicated to coronavirus patients.
Someone else bought 10 to send to loved ones in Hawaii.
At first, Kasprick gave his hearts away for free, but now he said he needs to keep replenishing supplies and is asking people to donate $10, if they can, when they come by.
"If you don't have any money, that is fine, just take a heart. But if you want to donate it helps me keep going," he said.
Kasprick has received many cards of thanks and well wishes from people appreciative of his art and what it symbolizes.
He also got a letter in the mail from the Nanaimo Regional Hospital saying someone made a donation to the hospital in his name.
He says knowing his hearts have helped people and seeing people pay his generosity forward is what keeps him going.
"The music sounds better. The food tastes better … Everything just feels better even with such uncertainty," said Kasprick.
To hear the complete interview with Dave Kasprick, tap here.
If you have a COVID-19-related story we should pursue that affects British Columbians, please email us at impact@cbc.ca.
With files from All Points West
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.