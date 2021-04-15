Death of Nanaimo man found on walking trail being treated as homicide, RCMP say

A body discovered in the bushes of a Nanaimo walking trail last month has been identified, and police are now investigating it as a homicide.

The body of 58 year-old Randell Charles Thomas was found on March 31 on a dirt walking trail by Tamara Drive.

Nanaimo RCMP deemed Thomas's death suspicious when the body was first discovered, and investigators say they believe Thomas got involved in an altercation that led to his death.

"At this time, it is unknown if there was more than one individual involved in the altercation," said Const. Gary O'Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.

Randell Charles Thomas' body was discovered in the bushes of a Nanaimo dirt walking trail by Tamara Drive. (Nanaimo RCMP)

Police say Thomas does not live in the area, and it is unknown if he walked through the neighbourhood prior to his death.

Thomas was wearing a black hoodie with a white logo on the front.

Investigators are seeking information on the time period between 2:45 pm and 4:45 pm on March 31. They say they will be speaking to nearby residents and are asking motorists to provide dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP Serious Crimes Unit at 250-754-2345.