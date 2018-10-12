Nanaimo tent city evacuated after 'improvised explosive device' found near site

Part of Nanaimo's tent city has been evacuated after an apparent homemade bomb was found near the site on Friday afternoon.

Const. Gary O'Brien with Nanaimo RCMP said a resident of the tent city found "some items which could be commonly used to create an improvised explosive device" at about 4 p.m.

RCMP bike patrol were informed and explosives specialists in Vancouver advised the evacuation.

Residents were taken to Salvation Army's New Hope Centre, where they'll be able to stay for the evening.

"The primary concern is the safety of the people in the area," said O'Brien.

Foot and vehicle traffic have been closed off on Front Street.

Police say no suspects have been identified.

Around 300 people live in the tent city, and around 30 to 40 per cent of residents were evacuated.