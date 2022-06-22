Suspect charged after woman killed in Nanaimo

A suspect has been charged in connection with a fatal altercation in Nanaimo, B.C., Monday evening, RCMP say.

Simon Baker, 21, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of 40-year-old Denise Allick, according to a statement released Wednesday by Const. Sherry Wade.

RCMP responded to reports of a disturbance outside a south Nanaimo residence at 10 p.m. Monday night. When officers arrived, Allick had already died of her injuries, according to RCMP.

Baker was arrested shortly after officers arrived at the scene and will remain in custody until his court hearing Wednesday afternoon.

RCMP say Allick was a Victoria resident at the time of her death and investigators don't know why she was in Nanaimo Monday evening. It is also unknown if Allick and Baker knew each other.

Nanaimo RCMP are asking anyone with information to call 250-754-3245.