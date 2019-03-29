'Hats off to them': Police credit interveners in Nanaimo for saving stabbing victim

Police are praising people in Nanaimo who intervened in a stabbing and may have saved a woman's life.

In a statement, Nanaimo RCMP said the stabbing happened near the crab dock by Maffeo Sutton Park at about 10:15 p.m. PT Wednesday in the Vancouver Island city.

First responders arrived on the scene after multiple 911 calls and found several people had restrained a suspect. The victim, a 30-year-old woman, had suffered life-threatening injuries.

"The only reason it stopped is five people intervened and held him on the ground 'til we got there," Const. Gary O'Brien said.

"We never ask bystanders to do that because the chance of them being harmed was incredibly high. We take our hats off to them. They potentially saved that woman's life."

People enjoying the area around Maffeo Sutton Park Thursday said they were concerned the area has become unsafe lately. (CHEK News)

The victim was taken to hospital where doctors performed emergency surgery on her. She is now listed in stable condition.

The suspect in the case is a 17-year-old youth who was arrested and remains in custody. Police said families of both the victim and the suspect have been notified.

O'Brien said officers have found no connection between the two.

People enjoying the waterfront Thursday said they were disturbed by news of the attack. Some said the area is not safe after dark.

But RCMP say a random attack in Nanaimo is rare and they believe the area where the woman was stabbed is generally safe.