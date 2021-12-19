Nanaimo RCMP make arrest after 2 seniors stabbed in home

A couple in their 60s are in hospital after both being stabbed in their Nanaimo, B.C., home around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Police arrested a suspect, who they say was known to the victims, but could not speculate on what happened before the attack.

"The two victims, a couple in their early 60s ... had serious multiple stab wounds," Nanaimo RCMP Const. Gary O'Brien told CBC News. "At one point it was life-threatening. Both are stabilized now, but they both have significant injuries."

The victims, who live in central Nanaimo, phoned 911 after the incident and said the suspect had fled. Police arrested a man in his 20s on Boundary Crescent "without incident," police said.

"We know there was a prior connection," O'Brien said. "We're not sure what that is ... Something was going on, we're not prepared to say what that is yet."

The victims' home is being examined by the forensics unit, and O'Brien assured the public there is no further risk to the public, nor is the incident believed to be linked to recent shootings in the Vancouver Island city.

Crown prosecutors have not yet laid any criminal charges, but O'Brien said police are recommending "a number of charges" including attempted murder. The suspect remains in custody.