A 15-year-old youth has been charged with one count of assault with a weapon after a confrontation involving a knife led to a brief lockdown of a high school in Nanaimo, B.C., on Monday.

RCMP said a teacher called 911 at around 11 a.m. PT to report a "melee" between several students and another youth who was not enrolled at Nanaimo District Secondary School.

During the confrontation, police say a "large" knife was seen being carried. A teacher managed to intervene and no one was injured.

"The suspect youth then fled and his immediate location was unknown," Nanaimo RCMP Const. Gary O'Brien said in a statement.

"As the location of the suspect was not known, senior school administrators instituted a 'hold and secure,' which involves the exterior doors to the school being locked and all students remaining in their classrooms until told otherwise."

School District 68 spokesperson Dale Burgos said the hold and secure happened at 11:22 a.m. and was lifted around 11:35 a.m.

He said some staff are trained in "violent threat risk assessment."

"We actually just had that training not too long ago," Burgos said. "It is something that we do take very, very seriously."

Police say they arrested the suspect around noon, with police dogs later helping locate the knife linked to the fight.

O'Brien said the youth was turned over to his parents after being charged, and a court date has been set for July 6.

He said the fight was witnessed by a number of students, and "at least" one video is already circulating online.

Anyone with video evidence is being asked to contact their school liaison officer or the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

The RCMP said youth liason officers would be at the school Tuesday to talk to students and parents.