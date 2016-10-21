8 fires at Nanaimo school trigger RCMP investigation

Nanaimo RCMP say they are investigating eight fires at an elementary school that appear to be relatively small, but intentionally set.

The fires all happened at Brechin Elementary in April. No students or staff were injured.

One of the fires, on April 3, forced the evacuation of the school when smoke in the basement activated the water sprinkler system, police said.

The other fires involved clothing, paper and toilet paper fires that all went out on their own.

"These fires are very troubling and have resulted in the school having to put extra security in place to patrol the school and grounds after hours," said Const. Gary O'Brien.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.