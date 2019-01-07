Nanaimo's Duke Point ferry terminal to close for maintenance

BC Ferries is closing one of its terminals in Nanaimo for two days later this month in order to complete maintenance work.

The Duke Point terminal is scheduled to shut down on Jan. 26 and 27 so that the vehicle ramp can be replaced.

During that weekend, all sailings that normally operate out of the terminal will instead run to and from Departure Bay. That means a modified schedule for the Duke Point-Tsawwassen route, available on the BC Ferries website.

According to the ferry corporation, the vehicle ramp and apron at Duke Point haven't been replaced since the terminal opened in 1997. A barge and crane will be used to remove the old apron and install a new, prefabricated one.

BC Ferries says it chose the dates for this work, because they are traditionally two of the least busy travel days of the year.