Residents in Nanaimo, B.C., are being told not to use water after a powerful storm caused widespread damage Thursday.

The City of Nanaimo says the windstorm and power outages have impacted its water treatment plant and that it can't produce water.

Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog said a generator at the plant failed. Crews were able to restore partial power, but are still dealing with mechanical issues.

"This is a major issue for the city and its citizens," Krog said.

Nanaimo has a population of 105,000.

The city says the water is safe to drink, but has to be conserved for firefighting. It's not yet known when the generator will be restored.

A tree leans against a home in Nanaimo, B.C. after a severe windstorm hit Vancouver Island on Thursday. The city has been asked to conserve water as a power outage has damaged the local supply plant. (Twitter/NickBoykiw)

City pools and arenas are closed until further notice. The city says the pool's showers and bathrooms aren't useable and that arena staff aren't able to clean the ice.

Meanwhile, people on Salt Spring Island have reduced or no water service due to downed trees that damaged the community's water infrastructure.

Until water service is restored, officials have issued a boil water advisory for the Fernwood part of the Highland-Fernwood water system.

They say residents in the area should boil their drinking water until further notice. The community has a population of 10,700.