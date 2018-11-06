'These were people just like us who lived here': Nanaimo remembers veterans with new video

Lest we forget.

The common phrase is repeated across Canada in the early days of November during the lead-up to Remembrance Day.

It is meant to commemorate the service people who devoted their lives to Canada during times of conflict such as the First and Second World Wars.

But a Victoria-based history professor wants to take the honouring of war veterans one step further. He says that while the names of men and women who served are commemorated on monuments and during remembrance ceremonies, they move out of living memory over time to become mere names on a plinth.

"Being a century separated from World War 1, we have this collection of abstract names that we mourn every year, but we really know nothing about them," said Stephen Davies, a Vancouver Island University professor and the director of the Canadian Letters and Images Project.

"We're trying to put back some of that life — who they were and their connection to the community."

Not just statistics

To that end, Davies and a his team of historians created Nanaimo Remembers, a video that showcases the lives of the 200 fallen soldiers on the Dallas Square Cenotaph at the city's waterfront.

The video shows the names of the fallen, along with whatever information the historians could gather: the fallen soldiers' profession, rank, cause of death, age, final resting place and their connection to Nanaimo.

"Remembering them as members of the community and for what they gave us, rather than just names carved in stone and abstract statistics from the past."

Davies hopes that his team will be able to gather more information on each service person, as well as photos and use the the materials to form a comprehensive database of veterans.

Private Duncan Johnson of the 72nd Battalion lived on Nicole Street in Nanaimo. He was a miner and died in September of 1918 when he was 27. He was buried in France.

Private Robert Honeyman was a carpenter who lived on Wesley Street. He served with the 13th Canadian Force Ambulance and was killed in battle in September of 1918. He was buried in France when he was 19.

These simple facts make the remembrance all the more real, said Davies.

"When we talk about statistics, the individuals often get lost in there. These were people just like us who lived here."

With files from On the Island