Nanaimo RCMP officer charged with assault causing bodily harm

A Nanaimo RCMP officer has been charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm in connection with the arrest and detention of a person for public intoxication on Dec. 2, 2018.

Const. Tim Mason is scheduled to appear in Nanaimo Provincial Court Dec. 8.

In announcing the charge, the B.C. Prosecution Service said it was approved by a Crown lawyer who had no prior or current connection to the officer.

No additional details were released about the case.