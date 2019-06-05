Nanaimo mom groped while pushing baby in a stroller

The RCMP say two cases of unwanted sexual touching in Nanaimo earlier this week are likely linked.

A 21-year-old woman walking on her own and a 32-year-old woman pushing her baby in a stroller both reported having their buttocks grabbed as they walked along Bowen Road on Monday at around 11:30 a.m. PT.

The two incidents took place within a 10-minute span. In both cases the man approached on foot, grabbed the women, and then ran away.

"The descriptions are similar enough to lead investigators to believe both incidents were carried out by the same individual, said Const. Gary O'Brien.

In the first incident, the male was described as possibly Indigenous or of Spanish descent, approximately five feet six inches tall, with a slim build, short hair and brown eyes. He was wearing brown pants and a light-coloured shirt, and was carrying a black backpack with a diamond on it.

In the second incident, the man was described as either Indigenous or Spanish, with short, black hair, wearing a white T-shirt and tan-khaki pants, and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345, or Crime Stoppers at nanaimocrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477.