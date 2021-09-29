Nanaimo man charged after striking police officer with stolen vehicle

A 27-year-old man from Nanaimo, B.C. has been charged after striking a police officer with a stolen vehicle.

Victoria police say the officer was in the 900 block of Pandora Avenue on Monday at about 8:30 a.m., assisting city bylaw staff. He was standing next to a police vehicle when he was struck by a black 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt, which happened to be stolen.

Other officers arrested the driver at the scene.

The officer that was hit was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He is now recovering at home.

Chance Nichol has been charged with assaulting a police officer with a weapon, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property worth over $5,000. He remains in police custody.

Police believe Nichol was driving erratically before hitting the officer, and say he nearly struck two cyclists earlier that morning.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Investigators are asking for dashcam footage or witness information from the 900-block and 1000-block of Johnson Street and the 1300-block and 1400-block of Vancouver Street around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Victoria Police Department's non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.