79-year-old man found dead inside Nanaimo coffee shop identified as victim of homicide

Nanaimo RCMP have identified the man found dead inside a local coffee shop last Saturday morning.

Police say 79-year-old Eric Kutzner was killed and an individual found inside the Buzz Coffee House on Rutherford Road was arrested.

On Monday, RCMP said 29-year-old Jason Turok had been charged with second degree murder

In a statement issued at the time of the crime, Nanaimo RCMP Const. Gary O'Brien said there was no connection between the two and called the occurrence a random incident with a tragic outcome.

RCMP said they were releasing the man's name at the request of family.

"Eric was a vibrant member of society." the family said in a brief statement Wednesday. "He volunteered and was a champion for the disabled in Creston and for senior's housing in Nanaimo."

The family also said he was a "smiling face" at the coffee shop every morning "coming in to make sure we had fresh muffins and almond croissants."

"He truly cared about his family and friends and made new friends every day in his travels around Nanaimo."

The family is asking for privacy.

Turok remains in police custody awaiting his next court appearance.