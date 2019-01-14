Skip to Main Content
2 dead in early-morning incident on Highway 1 in Nanaimo
Updated

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating the incident.

Accident blocked Hwy 1 northbound between Cedar Road and the Duke Point exit for around 9 hours this morning

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating the early-morning incident. (Skye Ryan / CHEK News)

The B.C. Coroners Service has confirmed the death of two people after a vehicle incident on Highway 1 in Nanaimo, B.C., this morning.

The scene, which has now been cleared, blocked Highway 1 northbound between Cedar Road and the Duke Point exit for around nine hours this morning. 

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C., which investigates officer-related incidents of death or serious harm to determine whether an officer may have committed an offence, is investigating the incident.

