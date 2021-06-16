Nanaimo Fire, RCMP team up in bid to catch culprits behind at least 20 fires downtown

Nanaimo, B.C.'s fire department and RCMP are teaming up to find out who is behind more than 20 fires in the city's downtown core that are believed to have been deliberately set over the past three months.

Police suspect there is more than one person behind the arsons.

Const. Gary O'Brien with Nanaimo RCMP says police are co-ordinating with the city's fire and rescue department to identify suspects.

"Sometimes they are just minor in nature. A piece of paper being lit on fire. But now it's progressing to dumpsters, and recently we had the side of a building go up in flames, and that is troubling," said O'Brien.

A fire on June 4 ignited wooden pallets outside Ajac's Equipment, causing heavy damage to the business.

RCMP released a map of fires in Nanaimo that shows the blazes concentrated in the downtown core.

This map released by the RCMP shows where more than 20 fires have been set in downtown Nanaimo in the past three months. (Nanaimo RCMP)

Frustration is on the rise.

Kevan Shaw of the Victoria Crescent neighbourhood association voiced his concerns last week to CHEK news.

"If it wasn't for security that we are paying for as businesses in this area, it probably would have gone up in flames and the whole block would have gone up in flames. And somebody is going to get killed. This has to end. Enough!"

Nanaimo's fire chief is advising businesses to remove any combustible materials left outside.

The city has approved more security for its downtown, starting July 1.