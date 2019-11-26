Nanaimo driver charged in collision that killed retired police sergeant

A Nanaimo man has been charged with careless driving on a highway in the head-on collision that killed a retired police officer in December 2018, RCMP has confirmed.

Conrad Wetten faces one count of driving a motor vehicle "without due care and attention" in the accident that killed retired Abbottsford police sergeant Shinder Kirk on Dec. 22, 2018.

Kirk was driving with two passengers in his vehicle on Cedar Road in Nanaimo near Highway 1 at approximately 2 p.m., when he was hit.

He died in the accident and two passengers in the same vehicle were flown to hospital with injuries.

A civil lawsuit filed by Kirk's wife, Wendy, alleges that Wetten crossed the centre line and caused the collision.

Wendy Kirk is seeking compensation for the physical injuries and the psychological trauma she suffered as a result of the crash.