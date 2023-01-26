CBC News launches permanent bureau in Nanaimo, B.C., to share more stories from Vancouver Island

CBC News is in the Harbour City.

The corporation has officially launched its permanent bureau in Nanaimo, which will focus on telling stories from the mid-and-north Vancouver Island region.

The new bureau is part of a CBC initiative to expand its commitment to local news, with the public broadcaster creating 14 journalism positions in smaller communities across the country since spring 2022.

"These newly announced positions across the country are aimed at broadening and deepening our journalism while building relationships with regional and cultural communities," Susan Marjetti, CBC's general manager of news, current affairs and local, said in a news release.

Video journalist Claire Palmer is now based in the Nanaimo bureau.

Claire Palmer comes to Nanaimo by way of Golden, B.C. where she was the former editor of the Golden Star. (CBC News)

Before joining CBC, Claire worked as the editor of the Golden Star in Golden, B.C. for three years. Originally from Aurora, O.N., Claire attended Western University earning a BA in Media, Information and Technoculture before completing her Masters in Media, Journalism and Communications.

Palmer says she's looking forward to covering stories from the City of Nanaimo, and issues that matter for Islanders living north of the Malahat all the way to Cape Scott.

"Everyone seems very excited about it...there's clearly a market for it and people are excited to see what I can produce," said Palmer. "They are eager to put a face to the stories they feel are underrepresented."

Palmer herself is eager to partake in the abundance of recreational activities the area has to offer (biking, hiking and skiing) and to learn more about the city's rich history.

A former field lacrosse player at Western, Palmer is also already lending her coaching expertise to the Nanaimo Raiders teen program.

WATCH | Palmer meets with Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog:

To mark the official launch of the bureau, On The Island, BC Today and All Points West are broadcasting their radio shows from Serious Coffee on Hammond Bay Road on Friday.

Margaret Gallagher, host of North by Northwest, is also travelling from Vancouver to host her province-wide Saturday morning program from the same Nanaimo location.

The public is invited to visit the coffee shop and meet their favourite CBC hosts. Palmer will be on site Friday to connect with locals.

Margaret Gallagher, host of North by Northwest, will broadcast her show on Saturday, Jan. 28 from Serious Coffee on Hammond Bay Road in Nanaimo, B.C. (CBC)

'People have discovered us'

Nanaimo, home to more than 100,000 people, is one of the top five fastest-growing municipalities in the country according to census data.

Mayor Leonard Krog says the city's relative affordability, job opportunities, diversity and post-secondary opportunities at Vancouver Island University make it an attractive place to live and work.

"People have discovered us," said Krog.

Welcoming the addition of a CBC bureau in the city, Krog called the move "good news" (pun intended) and said he is happy to see Nanaimo get the recognition and attention it deserves.

He said the bureau will be able to chronicle local concerns such as substance use, poverty, homelessness and mental health supports.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits the Harbourfront Walkway in Nanaimo, B.C., on Monday, March 25, 2019. Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog hopes the addition of a CBC bureau in the city will shine a light on community concerns that need attention from upper levels of government such as homelessness. (Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press)

"I'm hoping to see the stories that are important to the community and that will hopefully draw attention to senior levels of government as well to help solve those problems," said Krog.

Shiral Tobin, director of journalism and programming of CBC British Columbia, said by establishing a permanent bureau in the hub of a rapidly growing region, the public broadcaster can better reflect what happens to all islanders.

"It's about time," said Tobin. "I hope the audience hears and sees themselves and we have a greater connectivity in our communities to each other."

Vancouver Island residents can see their stories reflected on all CBC News platforms, including local radio and television, the CBC Listen app and online at cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia.