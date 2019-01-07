8-year-old dies after being hit by truck during bike ride

An eight-year-old Nanaimo boy has died after he was hit by a truck during a bike ride on Sunday morning.

The boy was struck in the 1000 block of Nelson Street around 11:40 a.m. He was out with his sibling at the time, wearing his helmet, and they'd just ridden out of a driveway, according to police.

RCMP said passersby and first responders tried to help the boy, but he had life-threatening injuries and died in hospital.

In a statement, police said the driver of the truck, described as a Ford F350, stayed at the scene and co-operated with investigators.

RCMP said the truck has been seized for investigation and will undergo a mechanical inspection. Alcohol, speed and drugs are not believed to be contributing factors in the crash.

"This is just a tragic occurrence. Our sincere thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the young boy and everyone involved. We would also like to acknowledge several bystanders who without hesitation initiated emergency first aid to the youth," said Const. Gary O'Brien.

O'Brien said some Good Samaritans who tried to help the boy left the scene before speaking with investigators. They are being asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.

The boy was a student in the Nanaimo Ladysmith School District and grief counsellors are being sent to help students and staff.