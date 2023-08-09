When Snuneymuxw Chief Mike Wyse required major heart surgery last year, he had to be transferred to a hospital more than 100 kilometres away.

Wyse had a leaking aortic valve that needed to be replaced, but that wasn't able to be carried out in Nanaimo, B.C., Vancouver Island's second largest population centre, near where he lives on Snuneymuxw First Nation territory.

Instead, the surgery required a stay at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria — meaning time away from his family, community, home and from his role as chief.

"It was very tough. Community means a lot to me, and I'm here to serve my community," Wyse said.

"If we had something locally here for our local members, you know, instead of travelling over the Malahat [Highway], it'd be making life a lot easier."

Dr. Hesam Keshmiri, head of cardiology at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital, says treatment from the 1980s is still used in cardiac emergencies in Nanaimo due to a lack of resources. (Claire Palmer/CBC News)

Wyse was one of many community leaders who, at a news conference at Nanaimo's Milestone Medical Centre on Tuesday, voiced concerns over the lack of cardiac care in the city.

Others at the event included medical staff president Dr. David Coupland and head of cardiology Dr. Hesam Keshmiri from the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital (NRGH), Mayor Leonard Krog, and Ian Thorpe of the Nanaimo Regional District.

'The inequity is obvious'

According to Coupland, NRGH has one cardiologist, limited cardiac services, and no cardiac catheterization lab — a crucial service for quick and effective cardiac care.

He says the South Island, on the other hand, has more than 20 cardiologists, two cardiac catheterization labs, all cardiac services and access to cardiac surgery.

"The inequity is obvious," Coupland said.

He estimates the population for the north and central regions serviced by the NRGH is around 450,000. With an aging population, acute care demands for cardiac emergencies will only increase over the next few years, he said.

Without a catheterization lab in Nanaimo, Keshmiri says thrombolytics are used — a treatment from the 1980s.

If that treatment isn't adequately successful within 60 to 90 minutes, the patient is transferred to Victoria.

But the first 90 minutes in a cardiac emergency is critical, Keshmiri said, and even if treatment is successful, a delay can result in poor outcomes and a decline in quality of life.

All Points West 8:08 Doctors call for better cardiac care at Nanaimo hospital Nanaimo's hospital does not have a cardiology service or cardiac catheterization lab. Dr. David Coupland, a radiologist, and president of Nanaimo Regional General Hospital medical staff, spoke with Rohit Joseph about calls for improved care for heart attack patients.

More resources on the way: minister

According to Thorpe, the Nanaimo Regional District is already preparing to foot 40 per cent of the capital cost of the catheterization lab, as is its responsibility. The money is currently being raised through a hospital taxation levy.

The regional district has asked the provincial government to commit funding as well.

A statement from Health Minister Adrian Dix says Cardiac Services B.C. is actively working with Island Health to support planning for future needs, which includes health-care-related human resources, and building and equipment requirements.

In December 2022, NRGH expanded its heart function clinic to a space across the street.

"By providing earlier interventions and support, the heart function clinic has improved patient outcomes and reduced the number of patients requiring ER visits and hospitalization from heart failure," Dix's statement said.

It added that a new cardiologist recently began working in the central Island region, where recruitment of more specialists is ongoing, while an additional cardiologist has been hired for NRGH and is scheduled to begin in September.

But Wyse says his experience highlights the pressing need for increased care in Nanaimo with the addition of a catheterization lab.

"I'm still here today, so thankful to the doctors that were available here and Nanaimo, and the ones that helped me in Victoria," he said.

"Some people weren't so fortunate and didn't survive. So if we had this [catheterization lab] here, you know, the survival rate would be much higher."