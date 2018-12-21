Residents in Nanaimo, B.C., are being told not to use water after a powerful storm caused widespread damage Thursday.

The City of Nanaimo says the windstorm and power outages have impacted its water treatment plant and that it can't produce water. There is no estimated time for a fix.

Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog said a generator at the plant failed. Crews were able to restore partial power, but are still dealing with mechanical issues.

"This is a major issue for the city and its citizens," Krog said.

The City of Nanaimo says its water is safe to drink, but must be conserved for life-safety measures such as firefighting. (CBC)

Nanaimo has a population of 105,000.

The city is asking residents to curtail all water use, including laundry, showers, bathing, washing cars, running dishwashers and other non-essential uses.

"We're asking people not to use water until further notice," Krog said.

"No flushing or anything."

The city says the water is safe to drink, but has to be conserved for firefighting. It's not yet known when the generator will be restored.

City pools and arenas are closed until further notice. The city says the pool's showers and bathrooms aren't useable and that arena staff aren't able to clean the ice.

A tree leans against a home in Nanaimo, B.C. after a severe windstorm hit Vancouver Island on Thursday. The city has been asked to conserve water as a power outage has damaged the local supply plant. (Twitter/NickBoykiw)

"Crews are working hard to resolve this issue and we will provide updates as information becomes available," said Bill Sims, director of engineering and public works with the city.

Salt Spring Island supply damaged

Meanwhile, on Salt Spring Island, downed trees that damaged the community's water infrastructure have affected some parts of the island's water supply.

"There are two boil advisories on two small systems on Salt Spring Island, but not all of it, although we are asking all residents to conserve water at the moment on the whole island," said a statement from Andy Orr with the Capital Regional District.

Until water service is restored, officials have issued a boil water advisory for the Fernwood part of the Highland-Fernwood water system.

Residents in the area should boil their drinking water until further notice, say officials.

The community has a population of 10,700.