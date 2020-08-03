Woman arrested in Nanaimo, B.C., after alleged assaults, impaired driving

Nanaimo RCMP say a woman has been arrested after a series of incidents Saturday, including alleged assaults and impaired driving.

Mounties say it began when a couple was driving on the Nanaimo Park Highway, with the vehicle in front of them suddenly stopping.

The driver of the car in front got out and allegedly assaulted the driver of other car after a short conversation and without provocation, police say.

Police say the suspect then took off, driving into oncoming traffic and nearly hitting a pedestrian outside a business.

RCMP say they next responded to calls of the suspect being at a nearby beach, where they found her sitting in a lifeguard chair.

After spraying an officer with an unknown liquid, the 37-year-old suspect was arrested and now faces assault charges, as well as impaired driving and refusal to comply with a drug recognition expert test.