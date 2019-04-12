Mystery surrounds motive in latest Surrey killing

The man gunned down in a Newton townhouse complex n the 13900 block of 72 Avenue on Tuesday night does not fit the usual profile.

Police have identified 30-year-old Amrendra Vijay Kumar as the victim and confirmed he was not known to police or connected to gangs but also say it was not a random event.

His friend, Rick Sahota, says Kumar came to Canada seven years ago to continue his education. He lived with Sahota's family who says they are devastated by the loss. Sahota says his friend was "a stand-up person" who they last saw on the weekend.

He says Kumar met with friends on Tuesday for lunch but had picked up a shift at Hollyburn Family Services. He would have been coming home at the time of the shooting.

'Man of the community'

Sahota and Parm Sidhu say their friend was like family and everyone who knew him is in shock. They say no one can believe that a man with such heart came to such a violent end.

"Ame was a man of the community. He did not just say the words he lived it," said Sahota.

Amrendra (Ame) Kumar promoting men's health and Movember (Amrendra Kumar/Facebook)

Kumar who called himself Ame was well known in the community for promoting health like Movember fundraising for prostate and testicular cancer. He volunteered at Shakti Society — a non-profit society in Surrey that helps empower underprivileged families and youth.

Sonia Andhi runs the society and says when she heard the news she was "absolutely shocked" and that "it hit too close to home."

The avid hiker was also known to go to the temples to talk about cancer prevention and the importance of early screening.

'Loss of a good soul'

CBC spoke with other friends who did not want to be publicly identified for fear of retaliation. They say they are "deeply saddened by the loss of a good soul."

He had recently graduated from the Westcoast College of Massage Therapy and was waiting to hear how he had done on his board exams.

Kumar's LinkedIn profile lists him as attending the Zhengzhou University in China from 2006 to 2011. It states he graduated with a bachelor's degree in medicine and surgery.

He then attended Fairleigh Dickinson University in Vancouver where it states he obtained a master's degree in health care administration. Fairleigh Dickinson University is a private school in downtown Vancouver that bills itself as offering " students one of the few opportunities to earn an American college degree while studying in Canada."

His past work history includes security supervisor, community and residential care worker and most recently, social support worker.

Hollyburn Family Services, which works with special needs children and youth, confirmed Kumar was a casual employee, clinical director Chris Burt said in a statement.

"While we have no knowledge of the circumstances of his passing, we convey our condolences to his family."

Amrendra Kumar and his new wife on their wedding day in January. The couple was married in India. (Amrendra Kumar/Facebook)

Kumar was married in India this January. His new bride is still there.

IHIT says a vehicle sped from the scene after the shooting. Forty minutes later near 164 Street and 92 Avenue, a car was located on fire. It is believed to be linked to the killing.

Police appealing for information

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area or has dashcam video from the area on Tuesday night to come forward.. You can contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers to stay anonymous. The file number is 2019-050485.