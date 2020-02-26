The Major Crime Unit with New Westminster Police is investigating the disappearance of 44-year-old Nirla Sharma who is believed to have left her home at 4 a.m. Monday without her personal belongings.

Police are asking for the public's help to find her and say she is considered a "high risk" missing person.

Investigators said in a news release that Sharma was last seen at her home in the 300 block of Lawrence Street in New Westminster on Sunday, Feb. 23, at 9 p.m. She was wearing pink pyjamas with a pink T-shirt when she went to bed.

They said a family member told them the front door chime was activated at 4 a.m. on Monday and a couple of hours later, Sharma failed to show up at her job at 6:30 a.m. in the billing department of BC Hydro which is considered unusual.

Her daughter, Vanessa Sharma, 20, said the family is shaken by her disappearance and don't know of any reason her mother may have left.

She said family members have been posting about it on social media and are planning to put up posters.

"We have printed out missing persons posters... My friends and family and I have gone and looked for her and we are still looking for her. We are just hoping that someone had seen her or might know something."

Vanessa Sharma said family members thought her mother had taken their dogs outside in the morning, but both pets were still inside.

Her mother's work cellphone, personal cellphone, credit and debit cards were left at home.

Nirla Sharma has a tattoo of an Om symbol on her left arm, a tattoo of a crown on her right wrist, a rose on her lower back and a design on her left ankle. (New Westminster Police Department)

New Westminster Police spokesperson Sgt. Jeff Scott said investigators are asking for the public's help so they can locate her and ensure her well-being because there are no obvious reasons why she would leave home in the early morning hours.

"She left without telling anyone, and did not take any of her personal belongings, which is out of character for her," said Scott.

It is not known if she left the area in a vehicle or walked.

The New Westminster mother is described as a South Asian female with a slim build, five feet three inches tall, weighing about 138 pounds, with a medium complexion and short black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing pyjamas, but could be wearing a black hooded jacket and orange Nike running shoes.

New Westminster police are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to call them or 911.