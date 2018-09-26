Mysterious bird kill in Delta solved, say wildlife experts
Flock was being chased by a predatory bird and failed to pull up in time, say scientists
An evasive manoeuvre gone wrong may be to blame for the mysterious death of dozens of birds in Delta earlier this month.
On Sept. 14, Kevin Beech witnessed what he called a scene from an Alfred Hitchcock movie. He was heading to the Tsawwassen ferry terminal when he saw the birds crash to the roadway.
A picture he posted on Facebook was shared hundred of times.
The Canadian Wildlife Service said in a statement that a witness came forward saying a much larger bird was chasing the flock of European starlings when they swooped toward the ground and then pulled back up.
However, "the tail-end of the flock didn't pull up in time," the statement said.
European starlings can form very large flocks and execute amazing swooping and whirling patterns—called a murmuration—to avoid a predatory bird, said the statement.
About 200 birds collided with the pavement and 42 birds died on impact. The majority of the flock recovered.
Most of the birds that died were juveniles and suffered acute trauma from compressive chest injuries.
A necropsy performed by a veterinary pathologist from B.C.'s Ministry of Agriculture found none of the birds suffered from infectious disease or intoxication.
Beech said he was surprised to hear the explanation.
"Do eagles attack flocks of birds? I don't know."
With files from Belle Puri
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.