Vancouver police officers involved in the deadly beating of an unarmed man nearly eight years ago are expected to testify Tuesday at a coroner's inquest into the death.

Myles Gray, who was 33, died after being beaten by officers in a backyard in Burnaby, B.C., in August 2015. His injuries included a broken eye socket, a crushed voice box, a ruptured testicle and brain hemorraghing.

The inquest began Monday in Burnaby, with testimony from six of more than 40 witnesses expected to appear over 10 days.

Officers from the Vancouver Police Department are expected to testify starting Tuesday and continuing into next week. It will be the first time the officers answer public questions about Gray's death.

Gray's sister, Melissa Gray, told reporters at the start of the inquest that the officers stole her brother's life and that they don't deserve to continue their jobs in policing.

Melissa Gray, Myles Gray's sister, is pictured with her husband and other loved ones outside the B.C. coroner's offices in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Gray's mother, Margie, said in an interview that she'd like to see recommendations related to police use of body cameras, drug testing for officers and better training for mental health calls.

The B.C. Prosecution Service declined to approve criminal charges against the officers in 2020, saying they were the only eyewitnesses to the man's death and offered accounts described as incomplete and sometimes inconsistent.

WATCH | Melissa Gray talks about the outcomes she'd like to see from the inquest: