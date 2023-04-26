Drug noted in Myles Gray's toxicology report was at too low a level to be lethal, expert testifies

A toxicologist with the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) said initial screening suggested Myles Gray might have had a natural stimulant in his bloodstream when he died after a struggle with police years ago, but follow-up testing showed levels were too low for experts to confirm for certain.

Aaron Shapiro told a coroner's inquest Wednesday an initial toxicology screen found Gray might have had mitragynine, also known as kratom, in his system when he died after being beaten by Vancouver police officers in 2015, but another analysis in 2016 showed there was only a small quantity of the natural stimulant in his system if it was there at all.

"There were some indications it was present, but it didn't meet all the criteria for us to say that it was there," said Shapiro, the associate scientific director of Toxicology at the BCCDC.

"It could've been that it was just a low amount and below what the instrument at the time was capable of detecting, or it could've just been, basically, instrument noise."

The toxicologist's testimony comes after police officers involved in Gray's death told the inquest they perceived him as either intoxicated, high or using steroids on account of his "aggressive" behaviour, "superhuman strength," and unresponsiveness to pain as he was beaten.

Kratom is an herbal substance found in Southeast Asia. Shapiro said low doses can act as a stimulant, like caffeine, while higher concentrations can have a similar effect to opioids.

A 2020 report from Crown counsel announcing the prosecutor's decision not to charge police officers said kratom might have been a contributing factor in Gray's death.

Shapiro said he reviewed the raw toxicology data ahead of his testimony Wednesday and subsequently changed the report because it was his professional finding that the kratom, if present, wouldn't have been at a level to be considered toxic or deadly.

He said Gray's blood samples have since been destroyed, as is standard practice.

Myles Gray is pictured in an undated photo. (Submitted by Margie Gray)

No follow-up done on possibility of THC

Shapiro said the initial toxicology screen, which looks for more than 200 common substances, found no traces of alcohol, opioids or hallucinogens in Gray's blood.

He said it did find the potential for tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, but a second confirmation test was never done.

"I would say, yes, it should have been done," said Shapiro, testifying as an expert witness.

Tetrahydrocannabinol is the primary psychoactive substance found in marijuana and can stay in the body for weeks. Shapiro said Wednesday that THC "would not lead to" the behaviour police described.

He said there have been reports of people experiencing hallucinations and paranoia after using cannabis but said "those are more the exception than the rule" and tend to be limited to cases where people are using "massive quantities in a very short period of time."

"I can't say whether that was the case here because a confirmation wasn't done, and they didn't get a concentration, but I'd say it's unlikely [in Gray's case]," he said.

More than half a dozen firefighters and paramedics who responded to the scene that summer afternoon testified Tuesday that Gray was visibly bruised on his face and parts of his body when they arrived on scene. One described him as being beaten as though he'd been in "battle," while a specialized paramedic said he could not initially tell Gray was a white man because of the discolouration to his skin.

Melissa Gray, centre, is pictured with loved ones outside of the B.C. coroner's offices on April 17. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Most of the 14 police officers who took the stand said they didn't notice any visible injuries or blood on Gray besides some bruising and redness.

Firefighters who were first on the scene from the Burnaby Fire Department told the inquest police delayed first responders' access to the scene. Two paramedics said they could not recall police hesitating to give them information on their use of force as they formed a treatment plan for Gray.

14 officers testify during 1st week of inquest

Fourteen police officers who testified during the inquest have used similar language to describe Gray's "threatening" behaviour toward police during the struggle to restrain him.

They said Gray continued fighting after being pepper-sprayed, punched, kneed, kicked, struck with batons and placed in a chokehold.

Myles Gray is shown shortly before his death in August 2015. (Submitted by Margie Reed)

Gray had been in Vancouver making a delivery to a florist's supply shop as part of his Sechelt, B.C.-based business operations. Police were initially called after residents reported an agitated man had sprayed a woman with a garden hose.

Four police officers and a paramedic have told the inquest they believed Gray was experiencing a condition called "excited delirium," a term describing a state of agitation and cited as an explanation for sudden, unexpected deaths during interactions with police.

Last week, presiding coroner Larry Marzinzik provided the jury with what he called a "cautionary note'' about the term.

He said, to his knowledge, most pathologists don't recognize the term as a cause of death. The coroner asked the jury to put less weight on evidence from a layperson, like an officer.

A medical expert will speak to the term later in the inquest, as will personnel from B.C.'s police watchdog.

A coroner's inquest does not make findings of legal responsibility, but the jury will make recommendations aimed at preventing similar deaths in the future.