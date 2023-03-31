Vancouver police delayed first responders' assessment of Myles Gray, firefighters tell inquest

Several firefighters who were first on the scene after the beating that left an unarmed man dead are testifying at a coroner's inquest into his death on Tuesday, starting with a retired captain who said police delayed first responders access to the scene.

Four firefighters from the Burnaby Fire Department are taking the stand at the inquiry into the death of Myles Gray, 33, who died after a violent struggle with seven Vancouver police officers in a secluded backyard in 2015.

Retired Capt. John Campbell told the inquest Tuesday that police told them to wait after the fire engine arrived on Joffre Avenue near Marine Drive. Another firefighter said an officer took them up to the yard, only to have the police who were with Gray turn them down.

"The officer that led us up to the top of the stairs announced to everyone on scene at the location that fire was here to assess the patient, and the response from one of the officers was, 'Fire will not be assessing this patient at the present time because he's still combative,'" said Lt. Young Lee.

"So, we were told to not assess the patient ... we pretty much sat at the top of the stairs while the officers and the patient were on the ground, and there was a struggle going on."

The staircase leading up to a backyard on Joffre Avenue in Burnaby, B.C., where Myles Gray was killed during a conflict with Vancouver police officers. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Lee said he said he could see Gray lying on his stomach, handcuffed, struggling against an officer on his head or neck, another on top of his torso, a third on his legs and a fourth holding the hobble tying his legs together.

"At any time, were you concerned that Mr. Gray could not breathe as the result of a police officer holding his head down to the ground?" a juror later asked.

"Yes," Lee said.

"I think with anyone being in that condition underneath three guys, three people and struggling. I would always have a concern for [that] possibility."

Campbell said he understood the officer's instruction, or wait order, meant Gray wasn't under control, and the scene wasn't secure.

The former captain said police first asked firefighters to tend to two officers, one of whom was bleeding after a tree branch cut his forehead and the other who'd been hit in the jaw.

Campbell, Lee and another firefighter, Scott Frizzell, said Gray had visible bruising and blood on his face. Campbell and Lee said the man's injuries included two black eyes, like "raccoon eyes."

Their testimony contradicted earlier evidence from several police officers who said they couldn't recall any visible injuries or blood on Gray.

"He was well restrained at the time I saw him," said Frizzell.

An investigation report obtained by CBC News earlier this month said two of the four firefighters remembered Gray as still resisting arrest when they were told not to approach him after arriving, but the other two said Gray was lying motionless before police turned him on his back and realized he wasn't breathing.

The 278-page final report, written as part of a separate investigation into police conduct, said all four firefighters reported seeing several officers holding Gray down while his arms were handcuffed and his legs were hobbled.

Myles Gray's loved ones are pictured outside a coroner's inquest in Burnaby, B.C., on April 18. From left: Gray's brother-in-law Mike Easson, sister Melissa Gray, mother Margie Gray and family friend Erin White. (Justine Boulin/CBC)

Gray was pronounced dead at the scene. His injuries included a broken eye socket, brain hemorrhaging and ruptured testicles.

Fourteen police officers who testified during the inquest have used similar language to describe Gray's behaviour toward police during the struggle to restrain him.

They said Gray was aggressive, threatening, showing "superhuman" strength and appearing to be in an "animalistic" state — sweating, growling or roaring at officers in a way they couldn't understand.

They also said Gray did not appear to "feel pain" and continued resisting after being pepper-sprayed, punched, kneed, kicked, struck with batons and placed in a chokehold.

Myles Gray is pictured in an undated photo. (Margie Gray)

Gray had been in Vancouver making a delivery to a florist's supply shop as part of his Sechelt, B.C.-based business operations. The inquest has heard recordings from initial 911 calls reporting that an agitated man had sprayed a woman with a garden hose outside her home on Marine Drive.

Four police officers told the inquest they believed Gray was experiencing a condition called "excited delirium," a term describing a state of agitation and cited as an explanation for sudden, unexpected deaths during interactions with police.

Last week, presiding coroner Larry Marzinzik provided the jury with what he called a "cautionary note'' about the term.

He said, to his knowledge, most pathologists don't recognize the term as a cause of death. The coroner asked the jury to put less weight on evidence from a layperson, like an officer.

A medical expert will speak to the term later in the inquest, as will paramedics and personnel from B.C.'s police watchdog.

A coroner's inquest does not make findings of legal responsibility, but the jury will make recommendations aimed at preventing similar deaths in the future.