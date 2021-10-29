Ship fire out, but search continues for lost containers from vessel off B.C.'s coast
Danaos Shipping Co. retained to search for 109 missing containers
A fire that burned for nearly a week on the container ship anchored off Victoria's waterfront has been put out.
A statement from Danaos Shipping Co., which manages the MV Zim Kingston, says the specialized marine service company it hired will begin the cleanup operation on the ship.
The statement says the same firm has been retained to search for the 109 containers that were lost overboard last week, around the same time the fire started on the ship.
The Canadian Coast Guard said in a statement Thursday that at least four containers have been spotted in the waters or washed ashore on the northern tip of Vancouver Island, more than 400 kilometres from the vessel.
At least two of the lost containers had hazardous materials, while others held Christmas decorations, sofas, appliances, car parts, toys and other everyday items.
The coast guard says trajectory modelling from the Department of Environment and Climate Change Canada shows that the containers that remain afloat will continue to drift north.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?