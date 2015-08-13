Man flies into rage and attacks drive-thru after receiving burger with no mustard

He's a Caucasian male with a reddish brown beard and a blue or grey hatchback. And anyone armed with the wrong condiment might want to approach cautiously.

RCMP say they're searching for a suspect who tore the plexiglass off a Colwood Wendy's drive-thru window Tuesday night after learning that staff had forgotten to put mustard on his burger.

Police say they were alerted to the mustard mayhem when staff at the Vancouver Island eatery called to say a suspect had started violently smashing the barrier to the window after receiving his order.

"The staff reported the suspect was furious because they had forgotten to put mustard on his burger," West Shore RCMP said in a news release.

"The suspect got out of his car and came up to the drive-thru window and began yelling at staff while he smashed the plexiglass barrier and completely ripped it off the wall."

Burgers don't all include mustard

Staff at the Wendy's said they couldn't comment on the incident.

According to descriptions on Wendy's online menu, the bulk of the chain's burger offerings don't include mustard.

Selections like The Baconator include ketchup and mayo, and the Bacon Jalapeno Cheeseburger boast of both a "savory cheese sauce" and a "smoky jalapeno sauce" but only the Jr. Cheeseburger and Jr. Hamburger actually appear to come with mustard.

Police did not say what type of burger the suspect had ordered.

Police say he threw the plexiglass barrier under another vehicle in the parking lot and tore off.

They're asking anyone who knows him to contact them.