Musqueam artist "excited" about collaboration with Canucks on new warmup jersey

Musqueam and Tsimshian artist Chase Gray says it was really hard to keep his latest project a secret.

That project was a collaboration with the Vancouver Canucks on a new warmup jersey the team is set to wear on March 30 before their game against the St. Louis Blues.

"I've never really had something so big happen and I'm just excited about it," Gray said.

Gray, who designed the 2022 Canucks First Nations Night warmup jersey, says the design was inspired by traditional Coast Salish art.

Introducing the 2022 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Canucks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Canucks</a> First Nations Night warm up jersey, designed by Musqueam artist Chase Gray. <br><br>The jersey was inspired by traditional Coast Salish art and incorporates three Musqueam colours: tumuth, sunset yellow, and black. <a href="https://t.co/YIs4DAmi4h">pic.twitter.com/YIs4DAmi4h</a> —@Canucks

"I think having Salish art in our homeland, you know, being at the forefront on this big platform for a night is really cool," he said.

He also says the jersey uses three Musqueam colours: tumuth (red ochre), sunset yellow and black.

In a social media post, the Canucks say the colour of the jersey, as well as the "Every Child Matters" shoulder patch are used to honour the Indigenous children who were victims and survivors of residential schools, and acknowledge the continued path toward truth and reconciliation.

Coast Salish style art

Gray says he started to make digital artwork almost a year ago after buying an iPad.

He says he first learned the Northwest Coast formline style of art from his uncle. The formline style is used by costal Indigenous groups and features ovoids — an egg-like shape — and "u" shapes.

He's also been teaching himself how to make Coast Salish style art, which features ovals, crescents and trigons.

He mostly makes contemporary and pop art and uses bright colours in his pieces, he says.

Gray is hopeful his collaboration with the team on the jersey will have a positive impact on his art career and bring attention to Coast Salish culture.

He says he'll be at the game next week with family and friends when the players take to the ice wearing the warmup jersey.

The jersey is the latest in a series of collaborations with local artists. The team has also worn jerseys for Pride, Black History Month, Lunar New Year and Diwali.

CBC News reached out to the Vancouver Canucks for comment but did not hear back.