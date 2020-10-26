Muscle car crashes through front bedroom of house in Vernon, B.C.

A 26-year old Vernon, B.C., woman faces impaired driving charges after crashing into a house Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the corner of 17th Street and 25th Avenue in the North Okanagan city at approximately 4:10 pm, finding a yellow Mustang embedded in the front facade of a single-story home.

"The vehicle ended up in the front bedroom of the house," said City of Vernon spokesperson Christy Poirier. "There were reported minor injuries for both the occupants of the vehicle as well as one of the two people in the home."

Crews turned off the home's gas and electricity before a tow truck removed the Mustang from wreckage.

"Because of concerns about stability of the building, the occupants of the home did have to evacuate immediately, and unfortunately they won't be able to return to the house for a period of time," said Poirier.

Driver identified at scene

Witnesses identified the driver of the vehicle to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at the crash site.

"Based on their observations, officers on scene launched an impaired driving investigation," Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski said. "The driver failed a roadside screening device test and was transported to the Vernon RCMP detachment where she provided additional samples of her breath to police."

The woman is charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

She was released from custody pending a future court appearance.